Nashville Tech Council Foundation names Williamson leader a visionary
A fundraising arm of the Nashville Tech Council recognized Chris Martinez as a tech visionary at the group’s first annual fundraising event.
Martinez is the founder and CEO of the Franklin-based company 3D Technologies Group, which provides IT consulting and services.
The visionary award goes to someone who has made significant contributions to the betterment of tech education in Middle Tennessee.
“I can think of no one that better embodies the bold, innovative, and visionary leadership than Chris Martinez, in his support of technology education and professional development in Middle Tennessee,” Tech Council Foundation Executive Director Sandi Hoff said, according to a press release.
The Nashville Tech Council Foundation aims to improve tech education for all students in Middle Tennessee, regardless of their zip code. The foundation’s programs include tech code camps, tech focused field trips and bootcamp-style adult learning.
“When I was a kid, people bet on me before I had it in me to bet on myself,” Martinez said. “In my opinion, this is what the NTC Foundation is all about. It is about leveling the playing field for people who need an opportunity.”
The foundation raised more than $40,000 at the event, which will go towards tech education programs.
CoreCivic Chief Medical Officer elected to national board
The Chief Medical Officer of the Brentwood-based private prison company CoreCivic has been named to a national board dedicated to improving health care in jails and prisons.
Keith Ivens joined The National Commission on Correctional Health Care in November. In addition to serving as the CMO for CoreCivic, Ivens is also the president of Correctional Medicine Associations, a company that hires and supports health care workers for CoreCivic facilities.
Ivens has worked in correctional medicine for more than 25 years. He previously served as the medical director for the Indiana Department of Correction and regional medical director in Indiana, Delaware, Tennessee, Mississippi and Michigan for the U.S. Public Health Service.
Vaco adds cybersecurity expert to consulting company
The Brentwood-based staffing company Vaco has added Ferdinand Hamada, a cybersecurity expert, to an affiliated consulting firm called MorganFranklin Consulting.
Prior to joining MorganFranklin, Hamada served as vice president of information technology and chief information security officer (CISO) at Catalent Pharma Solutions. Hamada also served for more than 10 years at KPMG Consulting, focusing on IT advisory for several of the nation’s top pharmaceutical clients. He began his career in various IT positions at Cardinal Health and Merck.
Vaco acquired MorganFranklin in 2019. The company’s cybersecurity practice offers consulting and managed services across healthcare sectors, including pharmaceuticals, HIT (health information technology), medical devices and more
