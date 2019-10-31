A payment processor moving from Nashville to Brentwood next year picked up a prominent new client: the Tennessee Titans.
Celero Commerce calls itself a full-service, integrated electronic commerce solutions provider.
The company started in December 2018 in Nashville, and plans to move its headquarters to Maryland Farms in early 2020.
According to a press release, Celero will now be the provide payment processing services to the Titans. Celero will provide those solutions via Pinnacle Bank, which was already processing payments for the Titans.
“We are committed to being involved in our hometown community as a good corporate citizen,” Celero CEO Kevin Jones said, according to a press release. “The Tennessee Titans are already a part of the fabric of Nashville and have set an example of how to do meaningful work in the city we call home.”
According to a release, the financial services technology company has leased about 14,700 square feet of space in Brentwood.
Celero expects to more than double its current employee base of 100 in the next two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.