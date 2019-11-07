The median home price in Williamson County and the number of real estate closings were up last month.
That’s according to data from the Williamson County Association of Realtors. The organization reported 515 closings in Williamson County last month, and a median home price of $537,500.
Arrington remained the most expensive comment in the county with a $750,000 median home price, followed by Brentwood with a $707,500 median home price.
The most affordable places to buy a home are Spring Hill and Thompson’s Station, which had median prices of $402,000 and $415,950 respectively.
Both the number of closings and the median home price were higher than October 2018, when the median home price was $529,900.
According to WCAR, there are 1,543 homes actively for sale in the county, and there were 486 new listings last month.
