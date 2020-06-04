For much of March and April, residents of Williamson County did their best to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but investment firms closed several large property sales.
On April 30, a company connected the Nashville real estate investment firm Elmington Capital paid $19.2 million for a large office building called Virginia Way Plaza at 5141 Virginia Way in Brentwood. A listing on the commercial real estate website LoopNet says the four-floor building built in 2001 has about 80,000 square feet of office space.
Earlier that month, a California company purchased a storage facility in Franklin from a New York real estate investment firm for $15.8 million. The storage facility at 500 Downs Boulevard was built in 2018.
In early March, the Nashville-based Nicol Investment Company purchased a building in Cool Springs that houses a pet spa and a storage facility for $15 million. The building at 5070 Carothers Parkway was completed this year.
