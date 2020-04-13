Last month, Franklin declared a state of emergency in response the coronavirus pandemic, closing gyms and fitness centers across the city.
When her CycleBar studio in Cool Springs shut down, Sharon Thompson decided to rent out her 50 stationary bikes to gym members rather than leave them sitting in the building. Within two days, all the bikes were gone.
“They were just sitting there, and my members love to ride,” Thompson said. “Instead of them going out and buying a bike, I thought that was the best thing we could do, give them a little piece of Franklin.”
Initially, instructors filmed live classes alone from the Franklin studio. Instructors have bikes at home, so when Franklin issues a stay-at-home order they still offer some live classes from home.
Thompson froze all memberships when the studio closed. She didn’t want to charge members without offering anything in return. Instead, she told members they could pick up a stationary bike, or have it delivered, after reactivating their account. Other members unfroze their accounts just to support the business.
CycleBar franchises are locally owned. The brand is part of a larger fitness group called Xponential Fitness, which includes brands like Club Pilates, Row House and Pure Barre. CycleBar members in Franklin also get access to online classes for all those brands.
Thompson said she was on phone calls with leaders from the corporate side of CycleBar once the virus started closing gyms across the U.S. Those leaders gave some guidance, but mostly left decisions about how to adapt up to local owners.
“We were walking through it day-by-day,” Thompson said. “They've never done this either.”
The toughest part for Thompson is not being able to provide the same atmosphere that a studio provides. Normally, there are 50 people in a class all riding together.
“When you're at your house we can kind of help through live classes, but you can't get the vibe that you usually do inside our studio," she said. "When you're right next to someone ... you feel their heartbeat. There's a big difference between being with a group of people … and being at your house.”
Thompson said she’s going to treat the eventual return to normal classes like a grand opening, but it’s hard to predict when that will happen. She expects to lose some members because of the virus’ impact on the economy, but hopes to gain new members who are ready to get back to working out in a group after weeks of staying at home.
TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS is a series documenting how small businesses in Williamson County are adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.
If you know about a business that is using a creative approach to adapt to the coronavirus outbreak send an email to matt@businesswilliamson.com.
