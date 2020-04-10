The coronavirus pandemic has forced many businesses to close their doors while their customers are stuck at home. Even under those conditions business owners are finding ways to keep operating.
TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS is a series documenting how small businesses in Williamson County are adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.
The virus presents a unique challenge for every company, which has led to a wide range of solutions.
Private schools are moving their courses online. Therapists have started offering therapy via video. Some essential businesses like post offices are offering workers protective gear and cleaning surfaces continuously.
The Franklin party rentals company Southern Events, normally provides lounge furniture and table settings for weddings. Now, the company is marketing its rentals to health care organizations or local governments using temporary structures to triage or test patients who may have the virus.
Car dealerships in Franklin have closed their showrooms, but Nissan and Hyundai dealerships in Cool Springs are offering curbside service for customers who need to replace their car.
Businesses offering telehealth services had to expand quickly. Restaurants across the county are offering curbside pickup and delivery.
Keep reading the Williamson Home Page to see more stories from this series.
If you know about a business that is using a creative approach to adapt to the coronavirus outbreak send an email to matt@businesswilliamson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.