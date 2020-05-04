On Wednesday, May 6, in an open session for Home Page readers, Marshall Martin, a senior coach with business coaching firm, Petra Coach, will introduce you to the D.S.R.O. planning model. It stands for “Defense, Stabilize, Reset and Offense. “
It’s a four-step process for mitigating loss in your business and planning for intentional action that will ensure your business overcomes the disruption and prepares for the upturn – better and stronger than before.
“Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” – Mike Tyson.
“As business leaders, we’ve all been punched in the mouth recently. What’s your new game plan? The annual or quarterly one you had is now likely irrelevant,” shared Martin.
“After all, there’s an athlete in all of us who wants to succeed, and success can be reached through making plans, setting goals, remaining accountable, and maybe the occasional 'out of your comfort zone' moment..”
Martin incorporates each of these into his passionate leadership style for business.
Marshall has over 20 years of senior leadership experience, with the last ten at the C-Level driving sales, growth, and exit strategies.
He has helped companies ranging from startups to multi-billion dollar organizations in fields such as software technology, healthcare, transportation and manufacturing.
In fact, Martin first encountered Petra’s “Rock Habits” process when he used it to help one business achieve a successful exit and witnessed its value firsthand.
When you call a time out and take in this session with Martin, he plans on you leaving with an understanding of the process to move through defense and quickly to offense, a bias towards action and information and available resources to move you in the right direction.
