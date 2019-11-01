The original Puckett’s Grocery in Leiper’s Fork is for sale.
Puckett’s opened in the 1950s as a grocery store, gas station and restaurant. In 1998, the supermarket operator turned restaurateur Andy Marshall bought the store.
Marshall later opened Puckett’s locations in Franklin, Nashville, Columbia, Chattanooga, Murfreesboro and Pigeon Forge.
In 2008, Marshall sold the store to Rob and Shanel Robinson. In an email, Rob Robinson said it’s been an honor to operate the store for the last 11 years.
He added that he hopes the Puckett’s name will stay in Leiper’s Fork, although the name belongs to Marshall. The Robinsons have a license from Marshall to use the name.
“Our ideal buyer would be an individual or company who is preservation minded,” Rob Robinson wrote in an email. “They should also have a heart for serving the Leiper’s Fork community as well as visitors from all over the world. Leiper’s Fork is an international destination. Our hope is to find someone to carry forward our friendly 'everybody’s hometown' spirit.”
The Robinsons are selling the store to pursue other opportunities and projects. Rob Robinson, who performs under the name HeavyDrunk, said he’s looking forward to spending more time on family, music and other adventures.
After purchasing the store, it quickly became a preservation project, Robinson wrote. Working with Williamson County Wastewater Management, they recently completed a seven year preservation project.
The block in Leiper’s Fork where Puckett’s is located was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2012.
According to a real estate listing, the Robinsons are asking $4.3 million for the 1.25 acre property. The building was completed in 1956. The store has been on the market since July.
