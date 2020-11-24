The Brentwood staffing firm Vaco is expanding its New York office by launching technology and staffing divisions.
Vaco’s New York office already had a financial services solutions division, which provides talent for capital markets, private equity, loan remediation, regulatory and compliance services, risk management and technology enablement. In a press release, the company says the expansion will help the firm give clients a more complete package.
Michael Doud will lead Vaco’s expansion in the Northeast. Doud joined Vaco in 2018. He has more than 20 years of executive, sales, financial services and consulting experience. Prior to Vaco, he was senior vice president of strategic accounts at Robert Half International. Doud was also managing director of The Mergis Group’s Chicago practice.
“I’m looking forward to building upon a successful financial services practice,” Doud said, according to a press release. “The practice has navigated an unprecedented 2020 extremely well, positioning us to emerge from the pandemic with a promising future.”
The expansion in New York follows a flurry of activity in Canada. This month, Vaco opened a new office in Vancouver and started a new division in its Montreal office, which opened last year. In October the company acquired the Toronto-based personnel service company Prodigy Bank, which focuses on the tech sector. In 2017, Vaco acquired the Toronto-based staffing company Lannick, which specializes in accounting, finance and IT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.