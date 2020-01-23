Brentwood-base personnel staffing company Vaco is expanding its South Florida footprint with new offices and technology services, in the process adding industry veterans Matt Walter and Albert Llodra.
Relatedly, the Vaco Miami office recently relocated to Blue Lagoon and opened a West Palm Beach office in downtown’s Phillips Point.
Walter joins as co-managing partner for the company’s technology practice, overseeing its temporary, consulting and permanent placement teams. With more than 12 years of experience in technology consulting, staffing and business operations — especially within the South Florida market — he is located at the West Palm Beach office.
Llodra joins Vaco as managing director with more than 30 years of experience. In addition to accounting and finance, his expertise includes forensic accounting and litigation support. Prior to joining Vaco, Llodra held several leadership positions including executive management roles and CFO. He started his career at Deloitte specializing in assurance, tax compliance and tax planning.
“Adding Matt and Albert and expanding our footprint to West Palm Beach are key components of our strategic growth plans for Florida,” Denise Bennett-Walls (pictured), Orlando-based Vaco senior partner, said in the release. “Under this expanded leadership team, we are projecting more than $4 million in sales in 2020 in South Florida alone. And with five locations across the state, we can partner with businesses to ensure that they have top talent on a full-time, contract, and interim basis.”
Vaco provides consulting, contract and direct hire solutions to more than 40 markets internationally. Since 2016, the company has served more than 7,000 clients and finalized some 2,500 placements.
This story first appeared on our partner publication the Nashville Post.
