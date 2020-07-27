The Brentwood staffing and consulting company Vaco will start helping the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development process unemployment claims.
As the new coronavirus shut down businesses in Tennessee, unemployment claims started flooding in. More than 700,000 Tennesseans have applied for unemployment benefits since March 15. More than 250,000 people were still receiving unemployment benefits as of July 11.
In the spring, the state had a backlog of about 80,000 unprocessed unemployment claims, some dating all the way back to March.
Vaco is recruiting 100 new contractors to speed up unemployment claim processing at the state. Some of those new employees will be local, but others will be based across the U.S.
In addition to processing claims in Tennessee, the company is also helping process unemployment claims in Alabama.
According to reporting in The Tennessean, Tennessee had already contracted with the staffing company Accenture in April to process some unemployment claims.
Williamson County had an unemployment rate of 6.7% in June, much lower than the statewide rate of 9.7%. Both of those numbers have come down from historic highs in April.
