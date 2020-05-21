Three Williamson County companies eared a spot on Inc.’s annual list of the best places to work. The magazine evaluated more than 3,000 companies, and 389 businesses made the list.
An employee engagement firm surveyed 370,000 workers from companies applying to be on the list. The survey covered topics like trust, management effectiveness, perks and confidence in the future. The company then generated a score for each firm based on those responses.
“Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership,” Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk said, according to a press release. “The companies on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever.”
The Brentwood staffing firm Vaco, the Franklin-based financial literacy company Ramsey Solutions and the Franklin-based leadership coaching company Michael Hyatt and company all made it on the list.
All three companies earned points for offering more than eight weeks of paid maternity leave and paid community service days.
Ramsey Solutions offers compelling perks like unlimited vacation, tuition reimbursement and matching retirement contributions.
However, according to the deposition of a longtime employee, Ramsey Solutions CEO Dave Ramsey once pulled a gun during a staff meeting to teach employees a lesson about gossip. Last month, the company stayed open even after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We exist for the people outside these walls. We are on a mission to help people change their lives, and when you believe in that mission at a soul level, it’s hard to not love your work,” Ramsey said, according to a press release. “But we also have incredible leadership and human resources teams that work hard to make sure we maintain our culture. We do work that matters, and we have fun doing it.”
Employees at Vaco can bring their pets to work, and get to enjoy an onsite fitness center and game area. Michael Hyatt & Company was the only Williamson County company on the list to offer paternity leave and paid sabbaticals.
Last year, only four companies from Tennessee, and none from Williamson County made the list. This year, eight Tennessee companies were honored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.