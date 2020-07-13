After an initial shock, the residential real estate market in Williamson County is beginning to look more normal.
The number of residential real estate closings in June was only 2% lower than the same month last year. During the same period, the median sale price has increased by about 1%.
According to the Williamson County Association or Realtors — which named a new CEO this month — home owners closed 622 residential real estate deals last month, and the median sale price was $549,900.
The number of new listings was about 2% higher than the previous year, and homes sold faster.
Those numbers are a big swing from April, when the number of residential closings had fallen 22% lower than the previous year. The number of new listings also dropped sharply in April.
New listings in Williamson County are rebounding faster than in other parts of the country. The National Association of Realtors reported that the number of new listings nationwide declined by about 19% last month, compared to the year before.
In a press release, a National Association of Realtors economist noted that the organization’s most recent data indicates that there are lots of buyers looking for homes because of low interest rates and pent up demand.
Arrington and Brentwood had the highest median sale prices, at $727,000 and $802,500 respectively. Fairview and Spring Hill remained the most affordable cities in the county with median home prices of $347,900 and $401,950 respectively.
