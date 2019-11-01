Williamson County’s unemployment rate of 2.3% was the lowest in the state in September.
That’s a slight decrease from August, when Williamson County had an unemployment rate of 2.5%. Sevier County had an equally low unemployment rate in both August and September.
Tennessee’s unemployment rate hit 3.4% in September, down slightly from 3.5% the month before. In September, the U.S. had an unemployment rate of 3.5%.
Franklin had the lowest reported unemployment rate of any city in Tennessee at 2.2%.
Tennessee released county level unemployment numbers for September about a week ago.
On Friday morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics calculated that the U.S. had a 3.6% unemployment rate in October. There were 128,000 new jobs created across the U.S. in October.
The national numbers include the effects of the General Motors strike, which started on Sept. 15 and ended on Oct. 25. The numbers for Tennessee don't include the full impact of that strike.
The General Motors plant in Spring Hill employs about 3,800 people. In September, Spring Hill had an unemployment rate of 2.3%.
