Williamson County had the lowest unemployment rate in Tennessee during December.
The county’s unemployment rate of 2.2% was the same as the month before and 0.1 percentage points higher than the previous December.
The cities of Brentwood and Franklin had unemployment rates of 2.1%, and Spring Hill had an unemployment rate of 2.3%.
Those numbers are significantly lower than the unemployment rates for the country and the state. The U.S. had a 3.5% unemployment rate in December and Tennessee had a 3.3% unemployment rate.
At 6.2%, Lincoln and Clay counties had the highest unemployment rates in the state during December.
The majority of counties reported unemployment rates below 5%, however the unemployment rate increased in 55 of Tennessee’s 95 counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.