Williamson Inc. is planning to host an event offering an update on schools and county government during the coronavirus pandemic. This would be the chamber’s first, large-scale signature event since coronavirus led to lockdowns across the state.
The drive-in style event at the Field at Franklin will include an update on county schools, the economy and the overall status of the community. The goal is to combine three of the chamber’s annual events—State of the County, State of the Schools and Outlook Williamson—which were cancelled or postponed because of COVID-19.
The event is scheduled for Oct. 20, starting at 9 a.m and ending at 11 a.m. Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden, Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and Franklin Special School District Superintendent David Snowden are all slated to speak. The chamber will announce more speakers in the coming weeks.
In addition to hosting the drive-in event, the chamber is also offering virtual tickets for people who don’t want to attend in person.
Williamson, Inc. is partnering with AP Live, Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation, Tractor Supply Company, Tennessee Tech University, Williamson Medical Center and BNA Nashville Airport Authority to host this event.
While Williamson, Inc. encourages proper social distancing, this event will have limited capacity and attendees must purchase in person tickets in advance at williamsonchamber.com/events. In person registration for the event will close once it reaches capacity.
The chamber has hosted some ribbon cuttings for individual businesses and a series of virtual events over the summer, but this will be the first large, in-person event since early February when the chamber organized a day on capitol hill in Nashville.
