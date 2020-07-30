Williamson Inc. will host its annual women’s leadership conference online next month.
Sarah Fisher Gardial, Dean of Belmont University’s College of Business, is slated to speak about enhancing women’s negotiating skills. Sharon Roberson, President and CEO of YWCA Nashville, will give a seminar called next level leadership.
The virtual event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 25. Attendees can register through the chamber’s website.
Last year’s event at Sycamore Farms featured Sara Nusa, the founder of the Tippi Toes dance studio.
