The Tennessee Titans activated safety Kevin Byard off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday afternoon, just eight days after he tested positive for the virus.
The All-Pro defensive back disclosed on Wednesday that his whole family ended up catching it. Byard admitted he was affected the least, while his wife had some nausea and lost her taste and his kids were running fevers.
“My whole family actually tested positive,” Byard said. “I was asymptomatic the whole time; I didn’t have any symptoms, but my family had mild symptoms.”
Byard was the 15th Titans player to be placed on the reserve/COVID list this year. He’s only the fourth confirmed positive on the team, however, joining quarterback Ryan Tannehill, safety Brady Breeze and head coach Mike Vrabel, who missed Tennessee’s preseason finale while in quarantine.
Several NFL players have stated the most difficult part of returning from COVID has been getting their cardio and endurance back to what it was pre-virus. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reported still feeling some of the effects from COVID weeks after returning to the field, but Byard noted that he doesn’t feel that will be an issue for him moving forward.
“I did some conditioning yesterday — the past couple of days actually — and my wind is good,” he said on Wednesday. “So, I don’t think it’ll be an issue.”
Byard has allowed the third-lowest completion percentage when targeted this season (50.0) among safeties, and his 62 tackles rank second on the team behind David Long Jr.
The 28-year-old safety leads Tennessee in interceptions (5) and passes defensed (12), and he’s one of two Titans defensive players to score a touchdown this season.
