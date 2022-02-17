CA South announced Thursday the completion of its new 79,662 square-foot Class A office park, Allston, in Franklin.
One of the first-of-its-kind offerings in the booming greater Nashville office-landscape, a release says Allston office condos are fully customizable and because they are for sale and not for rent, allow buyers to turn their offices into an asset, providing for long-term financial gain in equity, tax savings and a 7% yield over renting, according to CBRE estimates.
"This is one of the hottest, fastest appreciating markets in the country and it's exciting to put forward cutting-edge office condos that feature layouts specifically designed for, and customized by, our buyers," said Meg Epstein, CEO and Founder of CA South. "Our city's business sector is rapidly expanding; competitive company owners want to capitalize on every aspect of their business and so we conceived, designed and built that option. Allston office condos allow businesses to turn their workspace into an asset, rather than a monthly expense, and customize their condo exactly how they want it."
Allston is a 3.21-acre site comprised of two towers, Allston East and Allston West, located at 347 S Royal Oaks Boulevard in the heart of Franklin, Tennessee. The company says the office layout is flexible; 19 units have been modeled that range from 2,700 – 7,300 square-feet.
In addition to flexible floor plans, Allston's modern design includes some units with terraces of up to 1,200 square feet, as well as ample parking spaces that provide owners and their guests with a surplus of easily accessible parking, including a 150-space below grade parking garage with elevator access direct to the owner's space. Allston overlooks a 10+ acre wooded back yard.
Nearby amenities to Allston include retail and restaurants, along with convenient proximity to stores such as Whole Foods, Publix, Costco, Best Buy, Walmart and Lowes, among others.
In addition, at just twenty minutes outside of Nashville, Allston is directly off of I-65 and in ready proximity to Historic Downtown Franklin and Cool Springs Galleria, connecting the property to the greater Nashville business corridor.
View video of the Allston property here.
