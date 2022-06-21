The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, Tuesday condemned a protest by a white supremacist group targeting the Juneteenth celebration in Franklin, per a release.
Members of the “White Lives Matter” white nationalist group protested at the second annual Juneteenth celebration in Franklin on Saturday. The protesters wore black balaclava face coverings and held signs with slogans including “Stop White Replacement,” referencing a racist conspiracy theory. Police asked both the white supremacists and counter-protesters to leave the area and they complied.
“The growing promotion of white supremacist conspiracy theories nationwide – and the acts of intimidation and even violence stemming from racist hate – must be confronted and challenged by all Americans who value a diverse and inclusive society,” said CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper in a statement.
He said CAIR and the American Muslim community stand in solidarity with all those challenging antisemitism, systemic anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, white supremacy and other forms of bigotry.
This is the second occurance that CAIR has condemned in Williamson County as of late, with the group also calling for district policy changes after a racist incident at Ravenwood High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.