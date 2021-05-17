The Tennessee Titans knew they wouldn’t see first-round pick Caleb Farley on the field as quickly as the rest of their 2021 draft class, and they were just fine with that.
Farley, who is recovering from offseason back surgery, was not one of the 28 players at Titans’ rookie minicamp over the weekend. But that hasn’t stopped the 22-year-old corner from doing everything he can to mentally prepare to hit the ground running once he’s cleared for on-field activity.
“I’m dying to get back on the football field,” Farley said Saturday. “And yeah, so that’s why I’m just waking up every day and putting everything I have to invest and getting back healthy.
“…The reason I said (I wanted my playbook immediately) is because I am so eager to get back on the field and play football. Just having something to look at, and study, and move forward towards a certain goal is extremely exciting. That’s this whole camp so far.”
Farley, the No. 22 overall pick in last month’s draft, is spending the beginning of his NFL career rehabbing after his second back surgery to repair a disc that should have healed after a 2019 surgery to repair a different disc.
The Titans, however, feel confident Farley’s recovery time won’t sideline him for much, if any of the regular season, and he’ll play at the level he did in 2019 at Virginia Tech that led many draft experts to project him as a top-10 pick.
“I’m working with (Titans’ Director of Sports Medicine) Todd (Toriscelli), just rehabbing my butt off,” Farley said. “I am trying to get in the best shape I can possibly get in and getting ready to get back out there.”
“He’s doing everything that we ask him to do,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “He’s studying. He’s been conscientious. He’s answered the questions that I have had for him in our team meetings as it relates to his assignments.
“He’s answered them with (defensive coordinator) Shane (Bowen), and he’s tried to stay focused with (secondary coach) Anthony Midget. All the reports that I’ve gotten from Todd is that he’s working hard and doing everything that they are asking him to do.”
The 6-foot-2 Farley is expected to compete for a starting cornerback job with last year’s second-round pick Kristian Fulton and free agent signing Janoris Jenkins. After parting ways with Malcolm Butler, Adoree Jackson and Desmond King II in free agency, the Titans sent a clear message that last year’s secondary, which allowed the fourth-most passing yards (4,439) and second-most touchdown passes (36), will not cut it in 2021.
“I feel like (the Titans defense) fits my skill set well,” Farley said. “I think that’s why they picked me because (it's) a scheme that I could fit in, and I’m just extremely excited to have this opportunity to bond with my teammates and feel like a freshman in college all over again.”
