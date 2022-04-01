The Vanderbilt women’s basketball team owed much of its late-season success to former Ensworth star Jordyn Cambridge.
After getting eliminated by Middle Tennessee State in Round 3 of the WNIT, Cambridge weighed several options regarding her future but ultimately decided to come back for one more year, announcing her decision via Twitter on Friday.
“For the last four years I have honestly been living a dream,” Cambridge wrote. “A dream that five-year-old me would have never imagined. An amazing university, conference, and an even better city — my home.
“However, I’m not done yet! Vanderbilt University and the women’s basketball program are truly special, which is why this decision is easy for me. I am proud to announce that I will be returning for my final year of eligibility. There’s no place like home.”
Cambridge averaged 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.9 steals per game this season while playing a team-high 34 minutes per game. She averaged 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.6 steals in three WNIT games, including wins over Murray State and Liberty.
The senior forward recorded the first triple-double in program history in Vanderbilt’s win over 12-seed Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament in March, and she was one of two Vanderbilt players to start 30 or more games this year.
Cambridge's return is a big win for Vanderbilt after losing leading scorer and Riverdale alum Brinae Alexander to the transfer portal in mid-March.
Vanderbilt won 16 games this season under first-year coach Shea Ralph. It marked the first time since 2015 the ‘Dores won more than 15 games or made a postseason appearance.
