Turnover. Layup. Repeat.
That was the formula for Ensworth as it got off to an overpowering start in a 76-46 rout at Brentwood Academy on Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers (20-4, 13-0 DII-AA Middle Region) took a 30-6 lead after the first quarter and led by double digits the rest of the way.
“Our defense,” said Ensworth point guard Jaloni Cambridge when asked what fueled the great start. “I mean, we all can score. We have that scoring mentality, but our defense is what helped us this game.”
The 2021 Miss Basketball led the Lady Tigers with 25 points.
“I thought she really played in her game,” Ensworth coach Mary Taylor Cowles said. “I didn’t think she was trying to force anything. She let the game come to her.”
Kennedy Cambridge added 16 points for Ensworth, which had four players in double figures.
Kamil Collier scored 14 and Jayda Woods had 13.
Ensworth has clinched the Middle Region championship.
“Defense is really what wins a basketball game and I know that’s kind of a cliché, so to speak,” Cowles said. “Our kids really buy into our pressing philosophy and we’ve got the athleticism that we’re able to do that.”
BA (18-6, 8-4) fell to third in the region behind Lipscomb Academy (18-8, 9-3).
Junior Trinity Fields led the Lady Eagles with 15 points and Millie Brown added 12.
Ebony Perry was also in double figures with 10.
The loss ended BA’s five-game winning streak.
“Yeah, we’re dead. You can’t do that,” BA coach Rhonda Brown said of the slow start. “You lose the game in the first four minutes and you’re pretty much done.”
Brown felt like the Lady Eagles self-destructed.
“I think they do a good job,” Brown said. “We just didn’t do what we were supposed to do. Had a little panic attack, I guess, so that’s frustrating, too. We didn’t help ourselves at all.”
The game was out of reach at halftime when the Lady Tigers built a 27-point lead.
Jaloni Cambridge helped lead the USA national basketball team to a gold medal at the under-16 championship in August in Leon, Mexico.
“She’s tough, especially if you let her get runouts,” Brown said. “I’d like to know how many points she got on transition baskets. I’m guessing when you’re giving her a bunch of those it’s just like throwing the ball out there and playing five on two or something.”
Cambridge said most of Ensworth’s points come from fast breaks.
“That’s us, right there,” Cambridge said.
College offers are piling up for the 5-foot-5 sophomore.
“South Carolina, Oregon, Vanderbilt, Tennessee – I could go on and on,” Cambridge said. “I got my first offer in seventh grade from Ole Miss.”
She has received about 27 offers so far although she isn’t certain how many.
Cambridge was wearing an ice pack on her knee after the game after colliding with another player during the game.
The six-time state champions extended their winning streak to 14.
Up Next
Brentwood Academy: at Harpeth Hall on Friday
Ensworth: at Lipscomb Academy on Friday
