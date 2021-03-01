Brentwood High School didn't have to look far to find the successor for its lofty volleyball coaching vacancy.
Cathy Cram, an assistant coach under Brentwood's legendary volleyball coach Barbara Campbell for six seasons, will be made the permanent coach of the Lady Bruins volleyball team, per a release from the school.
In January, Campbell, one of the best to ever coach preps volleyball in the state, retired from her post after missing the end of last season on the bench with medical ailment.
Cram filled in for Campbell while she was away, guiding Brentwood to its eighth-straight state title in October in a 3-0 win over Siegel.
“We are very excited to have Cathy as our coach," said Joe Blair, Brentwood High Athletic Director, in the release.
"She already has a high level of respect for and understanding of what Brentwood Lady Bruin Volleyball stands for and we know she will give her very best to hold that standard. She has a great love for the girls on the team as well as for Coach Campbell. We all know those are very hard shoes to fill, but she is up to the challenge"
Cram is a former Ravenwood and Brentwood Academy assistant and has been involved with Alliance VBC in Franklin.
Per the release, Cram, who is originally from the Philippines, played collegiately for the University of the East (UE) in Manila, Philippines from 1988-1992 as an outside hitter and was team captain her last two years. She graduated from UE with degrees in Political Science and Law.
She worked for the Supreme Court of the Philippines, specifically for the Office of the Clerk of Court-Regional Trial Court Makati City and Branch 140 Regional Trial Court before moving to the United States in 2009, the release says.
Her daughter, Andrea, plays collegiate volleyball at Furman and is a former Lady Bruin.
