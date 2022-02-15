Canada-based ultra-low fare airline Swoop has announced it will expand its presence in the United States, with nonstop service to Nashville part of the effort.
Nashville flights will operate four days a week to Toronto starting May 26 and twice weekly to Edmonton starting June 19. Round trip ticket prices are $99, according to a release.
In addition to Nashville, Calgary-based Swoop will add nonstop flights this summer to New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
The airline also will extend its current seasonal services to San Diego, Palm Springs, Las Vegas, St. Pete-Clearwater, Orlando (Sanford) and Phoenix (Mesa) into the summer season.
Swoop’s three main Canadian bases are located in airports in Toronto, Hamilton and Edmonton.
“It’s always a great day when we add new nonstop international flights to Nashville, and it’s even better when we can welcome a new airline to the BNA family,” Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO, said in the release. “Swoop’s service to both Toronto and Edmonton make it easier for Canadian friends to make their way down to Music City, and for southern hospitality to make its way up north.”
In addition to the future U.S. destinations announced Tuesday, Swoop previously said it will begin service to 10 Canadian destinations new to the airline. This will bring Swoop’s number of destinations served to 33 this summer.
Founded in 2017, Swoop also offers seasonal flights to Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Mexico.
