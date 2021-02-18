CapStar Bank has hired a commercial lender with experience at a number of area banks to help grow its business in Williamson and Rutherford counties.
Joey Patterson has joined CapStar as a senior vice president and commercial relationship manager and will focus on privately owned businesses, their owners and real estate investors. He was most recently a VP at TriStar Bank and before that held similar roles at the former First Advantage Bank, First Horizon Bank and U.S. Bank.
“We are excited to assemble a strong team of bankers who are not only industry experts, but also understand the unique needs of our communities,” said Jennie O’Bryan, market president for CapStar in Rutherford and Williamson counties. “We are strategically hiring top talent, and I could not be more thrilled to have Joey join us.”
CapStar CEO Tim Schools and his team are looking to raise the 12-year-old lender’s growth rate and have recruited some talent — including a new Middle Tennessee president — to help make up for some recent losses. Shares of the company (Ticker: CSTR) were down slightly to $15.33 Thursday morning. They are up nearly 50 percent over the past six months.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.