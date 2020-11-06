Investment management firm CapWealth Advisors has hired Caleb Alexander to be its CFO.
Alexander joins Cool Springs-based CapWealth from regional accounting and advisory firm LBMC, where he had worked for more than three years, most recently as a tax manager. He is a CPA who earned an MBA from Middle Tennessee University after getting his business degree from the University of Tennessee.
"We take a long-term approach to wealth management," CapWealth President and CEO Phoebe Venable said in a statement. “Caleb brings deep industry experience, and a broad background that will be an enormous asset to the future of the firm."
Founded in 2000, CapWealth now employs 10 people. The firm manages or advises on about $1.7 billion in more than 670 client accounts.
