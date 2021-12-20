By now, your home is probably decorated, most of your shopping is done and you’re just crossing your fingers that the last minute deliveries will appear soon on your doorstep. What else is left to do? Well, enjoy the season and celebrate of course! There are many social events that will take place over the next few weeks and most of them will involve a heaping dose of holiday cheer! All year long I have shared tips with you regarding the care of your biggest investment, your home. Recently I saw an anonymous quote that said, “If you don’t take care of your body, where will you live?” So, as the holiday season ramps up, I thought it might be helpful to share some tips with you on how to care for your “other” home.
We all know how valuable our health is and how important it is to care for ourselves so we can better care for those around us. It is possible to enjoy the season and still care for your and your family’s health. Here are a few healthy tips provided by Traci James of Health Coaching by Traci.
Focus on health, not “dieting.” Change your entire thought process. You don’t have to live on water and carrot sticks, just try to add more fruits and veggies to your meals and snacks.
Get plenty of exercise throughout the holiday season. Focus on getting regular physical activity. With regular exercise, you gain more energy, boost your metabolism, and boost your mood.
Take advantage of opportunities to burn more calories. Use the stairs instead of an escalator or elevator, park farther away from stores in the parking lot, walk during your breaks at work and take your dog for a longer walk in the evening.
Create more healthy versions of some of your favorite holiday dishes. You could try using cauliflower instead of potatoes or mixing them. Consider cutting the butter in half in your recipes. No one may ever notice the change in recipes like mashed potatoes or stuffing. Add more vegetable side dishes like butternut and acorn squash, Brussels sprouts, asparagus, and green beans for additional nutrients.
Choose healthier desserts. Christmas and other holidays are often associated with chocolate, sugar, and other sweet treats. Consider preparing treats that have less fat and sugar and use more spices to liven up the flavor of more simple dishes.
Mingle more at holiday parties. Choose your cocktails and appetizers wisely, have a healthy snack before attending and make it a point to mingle and meet new people rather than just hanging out around the buffet.
I hope you and your family have a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season! MERRY CHRISTMAS! And always remember... "You've Got A Friend in Real Estate"
Jarod Tanksley 615.403.8265
Brentview Realty 615.373.8214
