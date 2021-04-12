Carlock Automotive Group has acquired Brentwood's Darrell Waltrip Automotive.
The sale of the dealership, which will now operate as Carlock Automotive Volvo, was finalized on March 1.
“As a family owned business, Carlock Automotive Group is honored to be a new caretaker of the Volvo brand at our new Volvo Cars Cool Springs location,” Carlock Automotive Group owner Clay Carlock said. “Volvo is a natural complement to our existing portfolio of brands and we’re dedicated to improving the buying and owning experience for local Volvo owners.”
Carlock plans for a new design and buildout of an exclusive, brand new Volvo dealership in Brentwood. Prior to the completion of the standalone dealership, Volvo Cars Cool Springs is operating out of Brentwood Carlock Motorcars facility.
According to the news release, this is the fourth dealership acquisition for the Carlock Automotive Group in the last 12 months, including two new Nashville area Volkswagen dealerships and a Mitsubishi dealership.
“We are focused on growing our footprint in the Nashville area,” Carlock said. “We are continually seeking out opportunities to grow our presence and improve the automotive customer experience in this area we call home.”
