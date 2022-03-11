Franklin resident Erika Carouthers officially filed papers Thursday to run for the Republican nomination for State Representative in District 65, per a press release.
“Serving my city and state would be an absolute honor," Carouthers said in the release.
Carouthers is challenging incumbent Rep. Sam Whitson in the Republican primary.
The release says that Carouthers grew up in a Christian home in Graham, Texas. She spent a year of her childhood overseas, in Israel, where her father attended Seminary for biblical studies.
She moved her family to Nashville in 2014, where she says she has continued to put down strong roots in the community. She says a love of service to Country runs through her blood. She has a long lineage of family who have proudly served with the United States Navy and Army in wartime, per the release.
Her great, great, great, great grandfather served alongside Francis Marion, “the Swamp Fox”, as an Army Officer in the Revolutionary War, and was given a land grant in Columbia. Carouthers says her strong personal connection to this state, as well as her drive to serve, has brought her to start her campaign.
Carouthers says her life, leading up to the opportunity to serve as a State Representative, has been raising "four future leaders and patriots," alongside her husband, Chad, a local musician and producer.
“Our nation needs strong families; the next generation must be prepared to hold on to what we are fighting to save for them," Carouthers said in the release.
Prior to 2020, running for office was something Carouthers said she had not yet strongly considered, but she says the call to serve her state has now become a top priority. Carouthers says her strong, constitutionally-conservative values most closely align with traditional Republican values.
“Unfortunately, we have seen too many people claim to have Republican values, yet they do not fight to protect our rights and freedoms," she explained. "Having seen our parental rights trampled, small businesses forced to shut down and an infringement on our medical freedom, we are watching our Tennessee values being stripped away as quickly as our roads are falling apart. It’s time for new representation; it’s time for us to elect people who will be a strong, loud voice of the people and for the people.”
Carouthers says she has demonstrated strong leadership skills throughout her life, whether it be through her family business, raising four children or serving at her local church.
“I believe a leader is someone willing to show up, get their hands dirty, and do the hard work that no one else steps up to do," she said.
Since moving to Tennessee, Carouthers says she and and her family have been active members who serve their community and have quickly adopted the “Volunteer State” way of life.
Carouthers says her Threefold Focus will be:
1. Education: "Legislation protecting parental rights in the education system, transparency from our school board and educators and holding them accountable for their actions, school choice, focusing on the basic mastery of skills and keeping Critical Race Theory (CRT), Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE), Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) and anything that mirrors its ideologies out of our schools."
2. Medical Freedom: "Protecting our citizens medical privacy and fighting against medical discrimination for our hard-working Tennessee citizens. Protecting patient’s rights, and their right to advocacy."
3. Preserving Tennessee Values amidst Unprecedented Growth: "Keeping taxes low, making it simpler to grow and maintain small business, reduce/revoke gas tax, incentivize Tennessee farmers and above all else, protecting our constitutional freedoms."
“What a privilege it is, for my husband and I, to raise our family in Williamson County, in the beautiful State of Tennessee," Carouthers said. "Together, let’s keep Tennessee free. I am proud to announce my candidacy for the Republican nomination for state representative in District 65."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.