It's not every day that a country music star pops in for a set at a Leiper's Fork restaurant.
Though, that's exactly what happened at the historic Fox & Locke (formerly known as Puckett's) this past Saturday when longtime country chart-topper and American Idol winner Carrie Underwood stopped in and played for guests a surprise song.
Underwood lives in Franklin and didn't have to go far for her latest onstage performance.
The country music artist was at the classic Leiper's Fork establishment with some friends when she was invited on stage by local outfit The Heartshakers to perform a Stevie Nicks song, "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," per Billboard.
“It’s been a while since I’ve done this one, so I’m just going to hold this for security’s sake," Underwood joked about her phone before she performed the Nicks tune, "my words, my lyrics."
She then went into a full performance with The Heartshakers, but not without first trying to encourage the crowd to show their support.
“I see that tip jar over there, just sayin’, just sayin.' I think we all need to pay a visit to the tip jar tonight," she joked. "This is so much fun."
You can see the performance in full here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.