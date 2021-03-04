The original cast and creative team of the Tony Award-winning musical Assassins will come together for a 30-year reunion through the Franklin-based Studio Tenn theater company in a livestream event Monday at 7 p.m.
Patrick Cassidy, artistic director of Studio Tenn, has organized the special event, which will feature discussion from the creators of Assassins, Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman. The free online event is part of the Studio Tenn Talks: Conversations with Patrick Cassidy series. It will be available at www.studiotenntalks.com.
Original cast members Cassidy, Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Annie Golden, Lyn Greene, Jonathan Hadary, Eddie Korbich, Terrence Mann, Debra Monk, William Parry and Lee Wilkof will join Sondheim and Weidman, director Jerry Zaks, musical director Paul Gemignani, and orchestrator Michael Starobin, among others.
They will share how the show was created and provide behind-the-scenes stories of the first production, as well as rarely seen clips and photos.
“The original cast of Assassins was the most talented and celebrated team I have ever been a part of, and to have everyone back in one forum for the first time is almost beyond imagination,” said Cassidy. “Having Steve and John discuss the vision behind the story, which is very relevant even 30 years later, will provide fans a very unique experience. The cast will offer personal, probably never-heard, stories from the production, and several of us will even perform songs.”
Click here to learn more about the reunion and how to watch.
