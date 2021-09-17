In the age of constant advertising, the art of the theater-exclusive teaser trailer seems to be dwindling to a null. Don’t tell Paul Thomas Anderson that, though.
The Oscar-nominated writer/director hasn’t made a film since 2017’s delectable Phantom Thread, but his new film Licorice Pizza is set to debut later in the fall. Anderson, long an advocate for the old way of making and releasing movies, is sending a sneak peek of his newest film out to select theaters who have the capability of showing a 35mm reel, and the Belcourt has snagged a copy.
Paul Thomas Anderson has not yet released the trailer for his new film LICORICE PIZZA in any digital format, but has sent a 35mm trailer to a small handful of theaters worldwide. And we got one!— Belcourt Theatre (@Belcourt) September 17, 2021
Playing this week on evening screenings of BOTTLE ROCKET, POINT BREAK and HEAT. pic.twitter.com/2TgtdUGYeC
The theater says it will be showing the tease for Anderson’s latest film this week on screenings of Point Break, Heat and Bottle Rocket, all part of the ongoing Heist! retrospective series. Being that this Licorice Pizza trailer is a theater exclusive, the only place you’ll be able to catch this locally for now is over in Hillsboro Village.
Long rumored to be called Soggy Bottom (likely a dodged bullet for MGM’s marketing team), Anderson’s film reportedly follows the life of a child actor/high school student (to be played by Cooper Hoffman, the son of the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman, a regular PTA collaborator). There are some rumors it’s based on Hollywood producer Gary Goetzman, who began his career as a child actor in Los Angeles, though that hasn't been confirmed. The name comes from the famed chain of SoCal record stores.
As for what we know about the cast, Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper is reportedly playing film producer and former hairdresser Jon Peters, and Benny Safdie, the actor/writer/director of Good Time and Uncut Gems fame, is playing former L.A. city councilman Joel Wachs.
The ensemble also boasts names like musician Alana Haim (of the band Haim, whom PTA has collaborated with on a ton of music videos), Skyler Gisondo, Sean Penn, John C. Reilly, Maya Rudolph, Tom Waits, Joseph Cross, Nate Mann, Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Destry Allyn Spielberg (daughter of Steven Spielberg). More names could be involved.
One of the great working filmmakers, Anderson is a master of casting and telling sprawling stories with large ensembles, and few directors can tell an L.A. story like he can. The film is set for release on Nov. 26, and we’re betting the Belcourt will have the full run of that film when it debuts.
Check out the theater’s website for showtimes of when you can catch the new PTA trailer and be sure to check out as many of its Heist! installments before the series ends Oct. 10.
Commented