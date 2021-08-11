The city of Franklin is teaming up with the Williamson County Animal Center with an event called Kitty Hall, a fundraising and adoption event in City Hall in downtown Franklin Friday, Aug. 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Summer is the season for kittens, and the Animal Center will be offering half price adoptions at the Kitty Hall event. Mars Petcare is joining in the fun with giveaways for those who adopt.
The event will be held in a conference room right off the main hallway in Kitty (City) Hall. The atmosphere will be similar to a cat café where citizens can come in, relax and spend a little time with the kittens and cats available for adoption. Donations for the WCAC will also be accepted.
“The first Kitty Hall was such a success, we wanted to do it again,” Franklin Mayor Ken Moore said in a press release. “There will be adult cats and kittens up for adoption and any proceeds we make from the event will go to support the Williamson Animal Center, a very worthwhile place in our community. Thank you to Mars for supporting this event!”
Ondrea Johnson, director at Williamson County Animal Center, is looking forward to the event.
“We have so many adoptable cats and kittens in our community, and this event is a fun way to bring awareness to the need for adoption,” she said. The city of Franklin is such a great partner, and we appreciate their hosting Kitty Hall.”
Attendees to Kitty Hall will have the opportunity to adopt a cat, cuddle and play with the kittens and take photos. The fees will be half price at $25 for a cat or kitten. Adoptable shelter animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.