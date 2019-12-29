Road closed sign
Alexander Willis

The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency has reported the following roads closed as of noon on Monday:

 

Bluff Road

Port Royal Road

Trinity/Arno Road

Lewisburg Pike/Mack Hatcher

3rd Avenue/North Margin

 

Call 9-1-1 if you are in an emergency and never drive into flooded roadways.

 

Click here for an updated list of road closings in Williamson County.

 

