After closing its centers to in-person activities last March, FiftyForward, the nonprofit organization that has been serving older adults since 1956, resumed in-person programming earlier this week.
Reservations at each center are required for program participants.
Following CDC guidelines and using a new registration process to aid in offering select activities, the leadership of FiftyForward looks to safely bring members back together as soon as possible.
There are two FiftyForward facilities in Williamson County — in College Grove and at the Martin Center in Brentwood — and five in Davidson County.
“COVID-19 has limited connections and activities for all of us since March, but we have found ways to work around this situation by offering virtual programs and outdoor activities to keep our older adults active and engaged,” FiftyForward CEO Sallie Hussey said in a press release.
“We are acutely aware that socialization is important at every age. This is especially true for older adults who may be isolated. Connections are critical to good mental and physical health. We are so eager to bring folks back for activities at our centers and look forward to these new opportunities to be together.”
The benefits of membership are numerous for older adults and their families. FiftyForward offers classes ranging from exercise, art and music as well as access to supportive care programs including home meal delivery and resource advocacy. In addition, the agency has just launched an online library of virtual programming, a registration portal and membership directory which will make being connected easier than ever.
“There is something for everybody at our seven lifelong learning centers; each offers its unique flavor of engagement to the Nashville community,” Hussey added. “We are eager to help seniors with their needs and encourage all older adults to live their best life.”
FiftyForward membership can provide many new ways to connect and enrich lives. Learn more by calling 615-743-3400.
While the year 2020 presented many challenges, FiftyForward was able to:
- Provide nearly 27,000 meals for older adults and more than 1,300 food boxes;
- Offer more than 375 virtual programs;
- Connect in-person with hundreds of members and clients through Front Yard Chats and care management visits; and
- Stay connected and offer support to more than 2,000 members at the agency’s outdoor Beep-and-Greet events.
