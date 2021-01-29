Valentine’s Day so often becomes a repetitive, obligatory holiday that leaves card aisles and wallets empty. If you’re looking for something extra special for your significant other, Elements Massage has the stand out gift you’re in search of for a price you’ll love.
Through Valentine’s Day, Elements Massage is offering $20 off their regular price for any session length (one hour, 90 minutes, two hours.)
Click here to redeem the special at the Brentwood store and here for the Franklin store. Be sure to call and schedule soon to secure your spot during this busy season!
Once you have a massage picked, you can choose from any of the following AromaRitual massage and aromatherapy experiences:
- Rose Petal: A Valentine’s Day treat! Rose Petal AromaRitual massage from Elements Massage infused with the uplifting essence of roses. With Elements Massage you can give your sweetheart the romantic tradition of roses, with a personalized touch.
- Energize: Comprised of lemon, ginger and geranium, Energize provides a stimulating and invigorating experience that uplifts the senses while providing balance and purification for a deep cleanse
- Calm: Lavender, nutmeg and black pepper come together for a treatment that is not only nurturing and relaxing, but also actively relieves muscle pain and headaches.
- Refresh: Eucalyptus, peppermint and patchouli are combined for an enlivened, yet balanced soothing experience. This naturally purifying and cooling scent freshens the air and supports deeper breathing for total relaxation.
In addition to the special offer, each person is encouraged to enjoy the gift with their loved one in the intimate couples room, the perfect place to unwind together.
For questions about these specials, contact the Franklin studio at (615) 771-0003 or visit their website here. Visit the Brentwood website here or call (615) 730- 6806.
Franklin ..
Brentwood ..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.