Payment processing and software company Celero Commerce has acquired a former Inc. 5000 company that brings it an on-the-ground presence in Florida and Northern California as well as expertise in loyalty and social marketing tools.
Terms of Brentwood-based Celero’s purchase of FlashBanc aren’t being disclosed. FlashBanc, which was founded in 2008, is home to 20 people, 13 of them working from San Francisco and the remainder in Boca Raton. The company made the Inc. 5000 three times in a row in the middle of the 2010s, when it grew to process about $1 billion worth of transactions annually for small and mid-sized businesses.
“FlashBanc has a history of providing solutions focused on helping customers grow,” said Kevin Jones, CEO of two-year-old Celero. “In this unprecedented environment, the acquisition of FlashBanc underscores Celero’s commitment to SMB merchants across the U.S.”
With FlashBanc on board, Celero now works with about 28,000 merchants. The company, which is backed by private equity firm LLR Partners and last spring bought two other firms, processes roughly $10 billion in annual payment volume. It employs more than 100 people at seven offices.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
