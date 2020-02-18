Ravenwood kept waiting for Centennial’s foul shooters to miss in the third overtime.
It never happened.
The Cougars buried all 12 of their free throws in the third OT of a 74-71 win in a regular-season finale at Ravenwood on Tuesday night.
“I think it’s good for our psyche, to get a close win like that in an overtime game because we’re going into a hostile environment Friday night and I think we’ll be ready,” Cougars coach Tyler Hickman said. “I think the third overtime showed what we’re capable of, hitting a big shot or two.”
Centennial (16-11, 9-7 District 11-AAA) never trailed in the final OT.
Senior guard Isaiah Poore led three Cougars in double figures with 28 points. Andrew Ellison added 18 and Ben Brown scored 14.
“I was making my free throws and I just felt like I couldn’t be guarded, so I kept shooting the ball,” Poore said. “This district, I feel like anybody can beat anybody.”
Centennial hit 19 of 23 foul shots.
Nick Dang, who led the Raptors (9-17, 6-10) with 24 points, hit a 3-pointer from the right corner with 1:27 left in regulation to send the game into OT tied at 50.
“I think it was just more tiring mentally than anything,” Dang said. “You’ve got to push through all the adversities. I just felt like every time we came down and scored a basket and we fouled them, they hit two free throws right back and it set us back to right where we started.”
Ravenwood’s Connor English, who scored 16 points, hit a 3-pointer from the left corner with 1:03 left in the first OT to send it into double OT tied at 53.
Dang made two foul shots with 1:57 remaining in the second OT to send Senior Night into triple OT tied at 59.
“It seems like every Tuesday or Friday night that you check Twitter or you look at box scores and there’s an overtime game or a double overtime or triple overtime game, so it should make for a really good district tournament,” said Raptors coach Patrick Whitlock, who has lost track of how many OT games his team has been in, but believes it’s three.
So has Hickman, who thinks Centennial has played in three or four OT games.
“Welcome to this district,” Hickman said. “We kind of slept walked through the first half, but we fought like crazy in the second half and got back in it. It’s a testament to our kids, I love that group.”
Sixth-seeded Ravenwood visits Dickson County in the first round of the district tournament Friday.
No. 5 Centennial visits Franklin on Friday.
Ravenwood’s Rex Gainer added 14 points.
