Some games mean a lot more than what's on the box score, and you could certainly say that about Centennial's tight 53-47 home victory over district foe Ravenwood Friday night.
The Cougars honored the family bond they have with their first-year coach Tyler Hickman in what's been a difficult week for their leader.
"A lot of people don't know this; my mom died Wednesday morning," Hickman said post-game. "[It was] just the guys rallying around us.
"It's family. We've hopefully finally gotten to that point of believing in each other, and every moment's big."
Indeed, the Cougars faced a tough Raptors outfit that kept things close for most of the contest. Centennial led by six at the half and fell behind late in the game before sparking a rally to take the final lead.
The Raptors hit a late three by Nick Dang to make things interesting before the buzzer, but Centennial played the clock and managed the ball well to hold on to reach 11-7 on the year and 5-3 in the district.
Hickman credits big plays and good passing as helping the Cougars rally late.
Dusty Williams, who led the Cougars with 13 points, shared what he feels made the difference in the late push.
"We finally found our rhythm back," Williams said. "We just came together as a team, and throughout the whole game, we just carried that mentality in our heads that it was the brotherhood. And we rode it out until the last one. I feel like that was the changing point of [the game]."
Williams said that the team wanted to support their coach in his time of need.
"He's part of our family," the senior guard said. "We were doing that for him as well."
Williams and Hickman have been together since the former was a sophomore and the latter an assistant on Pete Froedden's staff.
"He's always known about being a family," Williams said. "And even with new coaching, or new players, whatever the case may be, whenever you step foot in the Centennial locker room, you're part of the family. There was no difference [when Hickman became head coach]."
Hickman shared what has helped him hit the ground running with his return to the Centennial bench this season.
"This team had great success last year, obviously, which makes it easier," he said. "I was part of that culture with Coach Froedden, and obviously, we did a great job creating that culture. But at the same time, we wanted it to be our own. So the relational piece has been really big for us, for sure.
"That's going to be this team's problem, if there ever is one, and hopefully, we've corrected it. We have so many talented guys that it's easy to fall in that trap on occasion. So we've got to keep growing, but I like what our guys did tonight, for sure."
Patrick Garrett joined in the scoring with 10 for Centennial, while Rex Gainer led Ravenwood with 18 points.
Centennial will head to Page next Tuesday to keep its district momentum.
The Cougars have lost to the top two teams in their district (Brentwood, Dickson Co.) and are in a three-way tie for third with Franklin and Summit.
Though, to Williams, the focus isn't on the playoffs just yet.
"We're not looking at February right now," Williams said. "We're looking at the next game, and then the next game, and we're just taking them one game at a time."
Ravenwood will head to Independence Tuesday, who they dropped a contest to earlier in the season 66-59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.