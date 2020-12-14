The Centennial boys and Franklin girls bowling teams emerged victorious in the year's district contests last Thursday. 

Centennial bowled a 329, and Franklin bowled a 340 in the day's district tournaments. 

The Franklin boys placed second, as did the Brentwood girls teams. 

Below are the full scores from the contests. 

BOYS 

1Centennial32950 37312
2Franklin305.572.5 34906
3Brentwood267.5109.5 36100
4Nolensville201177 28412
5Fairview116262 22899
6Independence87237121368
7Ravenwood97.5172.5414628
8Page79137616313
      
 
 
2020 TSSAA Team Standings (Win %-W-L-T-NC)
1 Centennial 92.86% 13-1-0-05 Page 50%-4-4-0-6
2 Franklin 85.71% 12-2-0-06 Independence 30.77% 4-9-0-1 
3 Brentwood 78.57% 11-3-0-07 Ravenwood 30% 3-7-0-4 
4 Nolensville 50% 7-7-0-08 Fariview 14.29% 2-12-0-0
         
Last Week's Top Scores
Team Scratch Game            Franklin 1126                   Franklin 1076               Franklin 1058
Team Scratch Series            Franklin 3260                   Nolensville 2370          Independence 2111
Ind. Scratch Game               Brian Keener 265             Brian Keener 261         Drew Whalen 225
Ind. Scratch Series               Brian Keener 740             Drew Whalen 656        Zach Straubinger 524
         
Season High Scores
Team Scratch Game            Centennial 1261        Centennial 1196              Franklin 1195
Team Scratch Series            Centennial 3574        Centennial 3353              Franklin 3308
Ind. Scratch Game               Frankie Negron 289   Cameron Corders 276    Brian Keener 268
Ind. Scratch Series               Brian Keener 740        Brian Keener 733           Frankie Negron 723         
         
High Averages
Brian Keener 217        Frankie Negron 216       Drew Whalen 207
         
Team Rosters       
Brentwood PinsGamesAvg   
Owen Burgin 156611142.3636364   
Sean Glasgow 437129150.7241379   
Jon Gustafson 433126166.5769231   
Will Hamilton 563334165.6764706   
James Kazmierowicz 285120142.55   
Reid McAdams 299022135.9090909   
Trent McNeilly 513432160.4375   
Andrew McCullough 549233166.4242424   
Harrison Sampietro 267116166.9375   
Hill 151275.5   
Caden 9109101.1111111   
Eli Logan 399636111   
         
Centennial PinsGamesAvg   
Cameron Corders 377725151.08   
Sam Dodson 463728165.6071429   
Trevor Flack 613134180.3235294   
Jake Littlejohn 677336188.1388889   
Trevor Littlejohn 362927134.4074074   
Frankie Negron 649930216.6333333   
Wyatt Stegall 586633177.7575758   
        
Fairview PinsGamesAvg   
Dalton Gillette 455734134.0294118   
Wyatt Gore-Lane 00#DIV/0!   
Carter Johnson 443239113.6410256   
Eli Logan 399636111   
Max Polosky 31023394   
Dillon Simpson 22862495.25   
Brayden Smith 452639116.0512821   
Jesse Tyler 00#DIV/0!   
         
Franklin PinsGamesAvg   
Josh Chambers 361722164.4090909   
Carson Cochran 268318149.0555556   
Jacob Dean 264117155.3529412   
Eli Dickinson 187315124.8666667   
Jaren Goodman 180914129.2142857   
Brian Keener 717433217.3939394   
Parker Lewis 393226151.2307692   
Wrigley O'Dell 1181118   
Stephen Pike 181290.5   
Will Sawyer 142412118.6666667   
Chris Stanley 447329154.2413793   
Drew Whelan 498124207.5416667   
         
Independence PinsGamesAvg   
Colin Britton 370532115.78125   
Ben Cole  89146.357142857   
Nathan Campbell  81126.75   
Bobby Dammert  702978   
Asher Hoppe  150275   
Matthew Huckaby 20452485.20833333   
Matthew Pompa 17441896.88888889   
Justin Saye 380032118.75   
Zach Straubinger 445729153.6896552   
Irenic Vong 20402292.72727273   
         
Nolensville PinsGamesAvg   
Luke Adamson 680797.14285714   
Cayden Anderson 283822129   
Ethan Dunn 302222137.3636364   
Drew Estes 309621147.4285714   
Ryland Gerstmann 220417129.6470588   
Jackson Hill 237519125   
Conner Irvin 186017109.4117647   
Nolensville       
Zane Johnson 355622161.6363636   
Grant Short 488597.6   
Derek Staman 448832140.25   
Sam Tidwell 285520142.75   
Jadon Vaongsamphanh 5745114.8   
Nolensville PinsGamesAvg   
Grant Wagner 376494   
         
Page PinsGamesAvg   
Jackson Anway 257421122.5714286   
Carson Cook 156414111.7142857   
Grant Gay 275522125.2272727   
Mason Gay 11251293.75   
Riley Quinn 2082104   
Tyler Johnson 13701497.85714286   
Thomas Martin 171215114.1333333   
Carson Patterson 268721127.952381   
Geoffrey Smith 9761097.6   
Aiden Yankey 105310105.3   
Jimmy Brown  2042102   
Hank White  85185   
         
Ravenwood PinsGamesAvg   
Aryn Chadha 225375.00   
Neel Davis 18212091.05   
Jack Hubbard 22822399.22   
Sai Kudithini 156713120.54   
William Lee 209514149.64   
Amal Sam 502683.67   
John Schmidt 00#DIV/0!   
Rohan Tyagi 00#DIV/0!   
Kyle Veals 207816129.88   
Scott Wall 257318142.94   
Owen Gilroy  3873129.00   

GIRLS 

1Franklin34038
2Brentwood252111
3Independence223128
4Nolensville216162
5Centennial202.5175.5
6Page13581
7Ravenwood70.5199.5
8Fairview59.5323.5
        
2020 TSSAA Team Standings (Win %-W-L-T-NC)
1 Franklin 100% 14-0-0-05 Page 50%-4-4-0-6
2 Brentwood 78.57% 11-3-0-06 Centennial 42.86% 6-8-0-0
3 Independence 61.54% 8-5-0-17 Ravenwood 20% 2-8-0-4
4 Nolensville 57.14% 8-6-0-08 Fairview 14.29%-2-12-0-0
      
Last Week's Top Scores
Team Scratch Game            Franklin 838                     Franklin 820                        Franklin 803
Team Scratch Series            Franklin 2461                  Independence 2141          Page 1994
Ind. Scratch Game               Rachel Johnson 190       Paige Hardy 173                Rachel Johnson 165
Ind. Scratch Series               Rachel Johnson 501       Maddie Yates 440             Daphne Pruitt 431
      
Season High Scores
Team Scratch Game            Franklin 990                       Franklin 989                        Franklin 925
Team Scratch Series            Franklin 2793                     Franklin 2734                    Franklin 2657
Ind. Scratch Game               Molly Austin 240               Maddie Yates 237            Rachel Johnson 205
     Molly Austin 205
Ind. Scratch Series               Maddie Yates 559               Molly Austin 551            Molly Austin 544
      
High Averages
Molly Austin 167         Maddie Yates 162       Riley Garretson 157
      
Team Rosters     
Brentwood AvgPinsGames 
Molly Austin 166.9722222601136 
Evie Calhoun #DIV/0!00 
Sophia Chang #DIV/0!00 
Sam Dailey 148.03125473732 
Callie Freeze 98.57692308256326 
Ashleigh Godley #DIV/0!00 
Anslee Hulen #DIV/0!00 
Adaugo Nwachuku 85.88888889231927 
Brentwood    
Mai Golden Walker 74.52984 
Vienna Rovenstine 125.3809524263321 
Emma Shepherd 87.45833333209924 
Ali Staggs 117421236 
Bella 77.142857145407 
Addie 74.6363636482111 
      
Centennial AvgPinsGames 
Jade Chang 105.5454545232222 
Arely Farias 111.375267324 
Jordan Gray 125.6944444452536 
Victoria Irizrry 100.3333333180618 
Anna Martinez 78.8756318 
Maddie Waldrop McGee 103.7207420 
Ella Teasley 116.59375373132 
Caroline Woodring 114.1304348262523 
      
Fairview AvgPinsGames 
Bella DePriest 78.44196125 
Presley Jones #DIV/0!00 
Elizabeth King 75.25714286263435 
Salli Maxwell 70.9230769292213 
Tori Martin 68.7826087158223 
Ella Ryerson #DIV/0!00 
Preslee Walls  #DIV/0!00 
      
Franklin AvgPinsGames 
Ashley Csernovicz 91.428571436407 
Hilary Renee Emerson 90.142857146317 
Riley Garretson 157.09375502732 
Gentry Anne Hollis 113.2727273124611 
Rachel Johnson 154.78125495332 
Kately LaFon 116.2727273127911 
Annika Midgley  120.4761905253021 
Kaileigh Midgley  122.1428571256521 
Leia Miller  149.7333333449230 
Mary Kate Polk 128.3333333154012 
Madison Thomas 862583 
Maddie Yates 162.2068966470429 
      
Independence AvgPinsGames 
Emily Dobberful 114.7407407309827 
Paige Hardy 135.2380952284021 
Kacie Hudson 105.3666667316130 
Madison Kirkbride 91.54545455201422 
Jadyn Miller 120.7352941410534 
Emma Moore 112.5555556405236 
Independence    
Majestic Vongchea 103.0434783237023 
Kayla Witton 101191919 
      
Nolensville AvgPinsGames 
Brianna Bound 111.4444444300927 
Lanie Estes 90.85714286190821 
Ashley Gaines 75.05263158142619 
Avenly Galardi 96278429 
      
Nolensville AvgPinsGames 
Megan Garramore 93.41176471158817 
Zoe Latham 101.8823529173217 
Amelia O'Neal 109327030 
Sydney Osbourne 120.2592593324727 
Lauren Spitzer 82.4164820 
Natalie Victory 94.08235225 
      
Page AvgPinsGames 
Maddie Baldwin 104.6111111188318 
Sofia Cuevas 1085405 
Grace Fowler 99.51992 
Anna Gobble 63.51272 
Madelyn Holbrook 82.46153846107213 
Kerstin Jones 116.1176471197417 
Alexis Kriplean 106.2272727233722 
Lauren LaRocco #DIV/0!00 
Anna Lucyshyn 87.35294118148517 
Charlotte Mitchell #DIV/0!00 
Quinli Nason 85.78571429120114 
Ellie Powers #DIV/0!00 
Daphne Pruitt 140.8235294239417 
Sammy Vanlandingham 112.5294118191317 
      
Ravenwood AvgPinsGames 
Sri Adabala #DIV/0!00 
Ashima Grover #DIV/0!00 
Megan Kalvala 113.6190476238621 
Sriya Konda #DIV/0!00 
Chloe Lee 77.2115815 
Aayushi Soni #DIV/0!00 
Annie Zhang #DIV/0!00 

