The Centennial boys and Franklin girls bowling teams emerged victorious in the year's district contests last Thursday.
Centennial bowled a 329, and Franklin bowled a 340 in the day's district tournaments.
The Franklin boys placed second, as did the Brentwood girls teams.
Below are the full scores from the contests.
BOYS
|1
|Centennial
|329
|50
|37312
|2
|Franklin
|305.5
|72.5
|34906
|3
|Brentwood
|267.5
|109.5
|36100
|4
|Nolensville
|201
|177
|28412
|5
|Fairview
|116
|262
|22899
|6
|Independence
|87
|237
|1
|21368
|7
|Ravenwood
|97.5
|172.5
|4
|14628
|8
|Page
|79
|137
|6
|16313
|2020 TSSAA Team Standings (Win %-W-L-T-NC)
|1 Centennial 92.86% 13-1-0-0
|5 Page 50%-4-4-0-6
|2 Franklin 85.71% 12-2-0-0
|6 Independence 30.77% 4-9-0-1
|3 Brentwood 78.57% 11-3-0-0
|7 Ravenwood 30% 3-7-0-4
|4 Nolensville 50% 7-7-0-0
|8 Fariview 14.29% 2-12-0-0
|Last Week's Top Scores
|Team Scratch Game Franklin 1126 Franklin 1076 Franklin 1058
|Team Scratch Series Franklin 3260 Nolensville 2370 Independence 2111
|Ind. Scratch Game Brian Keener 265 Brian Keener 261 Drew Whalen 225
|Ind. Scratch Series Brian Keener 740 Drew Whalen 656 Zach Straubinger 524
|Season High Scores
|Team Scratch Game Centennial 1261 Centennial 1196 Franklin 1195
|Team Scratch Series Centennial 3574 Centennial 3353 Franklin 3308
|Ind. Scratch Game Frankie Negron 289 Cameron Corders 276 Brian Keener 268
|Ind. Scratch Series Brian Keener 740 Brian Keener 733 Frankie Negron 723
|High Averages
|Brian Keener 217 Frankie Negron 216 Drew Whalen 207
|Team Rosters
|Brentwood
|Pins
|Games
|Avg
|Owen Burgin
|1566
|11
|142.3636364
|Sean Glasgow
|4371
|29
|150.7241379
|Jon Gustafson
|4331
|26
|166.5769231
|Will Hamilton
|5633
|34
|165.6764706
|James Kazmierowicz
|2851
|20
|142.55
|Reid McAdams
|2990
|22
|135.9090909
|Trent McNeilly
|5134
|32
|160.4375
|Andrew McCullough
|5492
|33
|166.4242424
|Harrison Sampietro
|2671
|16
|166.9375
|Hill
|151
|2
|75.5
|Caden
|910
|9
|101.1111111
|Eli Logan
|3996
|36
|111
|Centennial
|Pins
|Games
|Avg
|Cameron Corders
|3777
|25
|151.08
|Sam Dodson
|4637
|28
|165.6071429
|Trevor Flack
|6131
|34
|180.3235294
|Jake Littlejohn
|6773
|36
|188.1388889
|Trevor Littlejohn
|3629
|27
|134.4074074
|Frankie Negron
|6499
|30
|216.6333333
|Wyatt Stegall
|5866
|33
|177.7575758
|Fairview
|Pins
|Games
|Avg
|Dalton Gillette
|4557
|34
|134.0294118
|Wyatt Gore-Lane
|0
|0
|#DIV/0!
|Carter Johnson
|4432
|39
|113.6410256
|Eli Logan
|3996
|36
|111
|Max Polosky
|3102
|33
|94
|Dillon Simpson
|2286
|24
|95.25
|Brayden Smith
|4526
|39
|116.0512821
|Jesse Tyler
|0
|0
|#DIV/0!
|Franklin
|Pins
|Games
|Avg
|Josh Chambers
|3617
|22
|164.4090909
|Carson Cochran
|2683
|18
|149.0555556
|Jacob Dean
|2641
|17
|155.3529412
|Eli Dickinson
|1873
|15
|124.8666667
|Jaren Goodman
|1809
|14
|129.2142857
|Brian Keener
|7174
|33
|217.3939394
|Parker Lewis
|3932
|26
|151.2307692
|Wrigley O'Dell
|118
|1
|118
|Stephen Pike
|181
|2
|90.5
|Will Sawyer
|1424
|12
|118.6666667
|Chris Stanley
|4473
|29
|154.2413793
|Drew Whelan
|4981
|24
|207.5416667
|Independence
|Pins
|Games
|Avg
|Colin Britton
|3705
|32
|115.78125
|Ben Cole
|89
|14
|6.357142857
|Nathan Campbell
|81
|12
|6.75
|Bobby Dammert
|702
|9
|78
|Asher Hoppe
|150
|2
|75
|Matthew Huckaby
|2045
|24
|85.20833333
|Matthew Pompa
|1744
|18
|96.88888889
|Justin Saye
|3800
|32
|118.75
|Zach Straubinger
|4457
|29
|153.6896552
|Irenic Vong
|2040
|22
|92.72727273
|Nolensville
|Pins
|Games
|Avg
|Luke Adamson
|680
|7
|97.14285714
|Cayden Anderson
|2838
|22
|129
|Ethan Dunn
|3022
|22
|137.3636364
|Drew Estes
|3096
|21
|147.4285714
|Ryland Gerstmann
|2204
|17
|129.6470588
|Jackson Hill
|2375
|19
|125
|Conner Irvin
|1860
|17
|109.4117647
|Nolensville
|Zane Johnson
|3556
|22
|161.6363636
|Grant Short
|488
|5
|97.6
|Derek Staman
|4488
|32
|140.25
|Sam Tidwell
|2855
|20
|142.75
|Jadon Vaongsamphanh
|574
|5
|114.8
|Nolensville
|Pins
|Games
|Avg
|Grant Wagner
|376
|4
|94
|Page
|Pins
|Games
|Avg
|Jackson Anway
|2574
|21
|122.5714286
|Carson Cook
|1564
|14
|111.7142857
|Grant Gay
|2755
|22
|125.2272727
|Mason Gay
|1125
|12
|93.75
|Riley Quinn
|208
|2
|104
|Tyler Johnson
|1370
|14
|97.85714286
|Thomas Martin
|1712
|15
|114.1333333
|Carson Patterson
|2687
|21
|127.952381
|Geoffrey Smith
|976
|10
|97.6
|Aiden Yankey
|1053
|10
|105.3
|Jimmy Brown
|204
|2
|102
|Hank White
|85
|1
|85
|Ravenwood
|Pins
|Games
|Avg
|Aryn Chadha
|225
|3
|75.00
|Neel Davis
|1821
|20
|91.05
|Jack Hubbard
|2282
|23
|99.22
|Sai Kudithini
|1567
|13
|120.54
|William Lee
|2095
|14
|149.64
|Amal Sam
|502
|6
|83.67
|John Schmidt
|0
|0
|#DIV/0!
|Rohan Tyagi
|0
|0
|#DIV/0!
|Kyle Veals
|2078
|16
|129.88
|Scott Wall
|2573
|18
|142.94
|Owen Gilroy
|387
|3
|129.00
GIRLS
|1
|Franklin
|340
|38
|2
|Brentwood
|252
|111
|3
|Independence
|223
|128
|4
|Nolensville
|216
|162
|5
|Centennial
|202.5
|175.5
|6
|Page
|135
|81
|7
|Ravenwood
|70.5
|199.5
|8
|Fairview
|59.5
|323.5
|2020 TSSAA Team Standings (Win %-W-L-T-NC)
|1 Franklin 100% 14-0-0-0
|5 Page 50%-4-4-0-6
|2 Brentwood 78.57% 11-3-0-0
|6 Centennial 42.86% 6-8-0-0
|3 Independence 61.54% 8-5-0-1
|7 Ravenwood 20% 2-8-0-4
|4 Nolensville 57.14% 8-6-0-0
|8 Fairview 14.29%-2-12-0-0
|Last Week's Top Scores
|Team Scratch Game Franklin 838 Franklin 820 Franklin 803
|Team Scratch Series Franklin 2461 Independence 2141 Page 1994
|Ind. Scratch Game Rachel Johnson 190 Paige Hardy 173 Rachel Johnson 165
|Ind. Scratch Series Rachel Johnson 501 Maddie Yates 440 Daphne Pruitt 431
|Season High Scores
|Team Scratch Game Franklin 990 Franklin 989 Franklin 925
|Team Scratch Series Franklin 2793 Franklin 2734 Franklin 2657
|Ind. Scratch Game Molly Austin 240 Maddie Yates 237 Rachel Johnson 205
|Molly Austin 205
|Ind. Scratch Series Maddie Yates 559 Molly Austin 551 Molly Austin 544
|High Averages
|Molly Austin 167 Maddie Yates 162 Riley Garretson 157
|Team Rosters
|Brentwood
|Avg
|Pins
|Games
|Molly Austin
|166.9722222
|6011
|36
|Evie Calhoun
|#DIV/0!
|0
|0
|Sophia Chang
|#DIV/0!
|0
|0
|Sam Dailey
|148.03125
|4737
|32
|Callie Freeze
|98.57692308
|2563
|26
|Ashleigh Godley
|#DIV/0!
|0
|0
|Anslee Hulen
|#DIV/0!
|0
|0
|Adaugo Nwachuku
|85.88888889
|2319
|27
|Brentwood
|Mai Golden Walker
|74.5
|298
|4
|Vienna Rovenstine
|125.3809524
|2633
|21
|Emma Shepherd
|87.45833333
|2099
|24
|Ali Staggs
|117
|4212
|36
|Bella
|77.14285714
|540
|7
|Addie
|74.63636364
|821
|11
|Centennial
|Avg
|Pins
|Games
|Jade Chang
|105.5454545
|2322
|22
|Arely Farias
|111.375
|2673
|24
|Jordan Gray
|125.6944444
|4525
|36
|Victoria Irizrry
|100.3333333
|1806
|18
|Anna Martinez
|78.875
|631
|8
|Maddie Waldrop McGee
|103.7
|2074
|20
|Ella Teasley
|116.59375
|3731
|32
|Caroline Woodring
|114.1304348
|2625
|23
|Fairview
|Avg
|Pins
|Games
|Bella DePriest
|78.44
|1961
|25
|Presley Jones
|#DIV/0!
|0
|0
|Elizabeth King
|75.25714286
|2634
|35
|Salli Maxwell
|70.92307692
|922
|13
|Tori Martin
|68.7826087
|1582
|23
|Ella Ryerson
|#DIV/0!
|0
|0
|Preslee Walls
|#DIV/0!
|0
|0
|Franklin
|Avg
|Pins
|Games
|Ashley Csernovicz
|91.42857143
|640
|7
|Hilary Renee Emerson
|90.14285714
|631
|7
|Riley Garretson
|157.09375
|5027
|32
|Gentry Anne Hollis
|113.2727273
|1246
|11
|Rachel Johnson
|154.78125
|4953
|32
|Kately LaFon
|116.2727273
|1279
|11
|Annika Midgley
|120.4761905
|2530
|21
|Kaileigh Midgley
|122.1428571
|2565
|21
|Leia Miller
|149.7333333
|4492
|30
|Mary Kate Polk
|128.3333333
|1540
|12
|Madison Thomas
|86
|258
|3
|Maddie Yates
|162.2068966
|4704
|29
|Independence
|Avg
|Pins
|Games
|Emily Dobberful
|114.7407407
|3098
|27
|Paige Hardy
|135.2380952
|2840
|21
|Kacie Hudson
|105.3666667
|3161
|30
|Madison Kirkbride
|91.54545455
|2014
|22
|Jadyn Miller
|120.7352941
|4105
|34
|Emma Moore
|112.5555556
|4052
|36
|Independence
|Majestic Vongchea
|103.0434783
|2370
|23
|Kayla Witton
|101
|1919
|19
|Nolensville
|Avg
|Pins
|Games
|Brianna Bound
|111.4444444
|3009
|27
|Lanie Estes
|90.85714286
|1908
|21
|Ashley Gaines
|75.05263158
|1426
|19
|Avenly Galardi
|96
|2784
|29
|Nolensville
|Avg
|Pins
|Games
|Megan Garramore
|93.41176471
|1588
|17
|Zoe Latham
|101.8823529
|1732
|17
|Amelia O'Neal
|109
|3270
|30
|Sydney Osbourne
|120.2592593
|3247
|27
|Lauren Spitzer
|82.4
|1648
|20
|Natalie Victory
|94.08
|2352
|25
|Page
|Avg
|Pins
|Games
|Maddie Baldwin
|104.6111111
|1883
|18
|Sofia Cuevas
|108
|540
|5
|Grace Fowler
|99.5
|199
|2
|Anna Gobble
|63.5
|127
|2
|Madelyn Holbrook
|82.46153846
|1072
|13
|Kerstin Jones
|116.1176471
|1974
|17
|Alexis Kriplean
|106.2272727
|2337
|22
|Lauren LaRocco
|#DIV/0!
|0
|0
|Anna Lucyshyn
|87.35294118
|1485
|17
|Charlotte Mitchell
|#DIV/0!
|0
|0
|Quinli Nason
|85.78571429
|1201
|14
|Ellie Powers
|#DIV/0!
|0
|0
|Daphne Pruitt
|140.8235294
|2394
|17
|Sammy Vanlandingham
|112.5294118
|1913
|17
|Ravenwood
|Avg
|Pins
|Games
|Sri Adabala
|#DIV/0!
|0
|0
|Ashima Grover
|#DIV/0!
|0
|0
|Megan Kalvala
|113.6190476
|2386
|21
|Sriya Konda
|#DIV/0!
|0
|0
|Chloe Lee
|77.2
|1158
|15
|Aayushi Soni
|#DIV/0!
|0
|0
|Annie Zhang
|#DIV/0!
|0
|0
