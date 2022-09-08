The Centennial football team bounced back from a Saturday loss on just five days rest to dispatch the Antioch Bears 42-6 on the road Thursday night.
Cougar quarterback Brendan Jones was 5-of-5 for 110 yards and two touchdowns leading the Centennial offense to two touchdowns in less than 4 minutes in the opening quarter.
“We had a tough loss (against Independence), and we needed a bounce back game,” Jones said. “And we needed to prove what we can do, and we just need to focus on our next region game.”
All stats are unofficial as of press time.
The lone score of the night for the Bears (0-4) came on the final play of the game when quarterback Devin Tusie raced 47-yards to the end zone to get the zeros off the board.
Carlos Vigil, Zavion Haddox and Tuck Taylor all scored rushing touchdowns for the Cougars (3-1). Starting tailback Taner Lee gained 37 yards on four carries before an apparent lower injury. Centennial head coach Matt Kriesky said that Lee “was fine,” and they just wanted to be cautious with a big game looming next Friday.
Centennial came out on fire and never backed down with three quick scores in the span of less than eight minutes to jump out on the Cougars up 21-0.
Cody Williamson got things started on defense during the first series of the game with an interception he returned 32 yards to pay dirt.
The second forced turnover by Centennial came with 8:27 remaining in the game when Cy Lankford lowered a big hit that caused a Bears fumble.
“Defense did a great job,” Kriesky said. “It was good to see the kids be resilient. They prepared well and did things we asked them to do. We told them this one is over, and we have to lock in and start preparing for Summit tomorrow.”
Moments later, Haddox found a hole in Bear defense for a 2-yard touchdown run and 21-0 lead. Jones then tossed a touchdown with 11:11 left in the second quarter, and Vigil rushed into the end zone with 6:26 left in the second quarter to expand the lead to 35-0 lead at the break.
The Cougar defense held Antioch to just 62 yards of total offense in the first half.
