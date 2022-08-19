A fierce second-half comeback by Overton was not enough to claw out of a 28-0 halftime hole as the Centennial Cougars defeated the Bobcats 38-28 Friday night in Nashville.
Centennial running back Taner Lee led the way with 133 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Brendan Jones completed 17-of-25 pass attempts for 286 yards and two touchdowns including a whopping 235 in the first half alone.
Stats were unofficial as of press time.
The Cougars were not as pleased with the second half as Overton outscored them 28-10 and even recovered a Cougar fumble and an onside kick attempt to keep the Centennial offense on the sideline late in the game.
“We came out on fire,” Centennial coach Matt Kriesky said. “We did some things we saw on film that we thought we could do.”
Centennial had some penalties that Kriesky was not pleased with in the second half that he said falls in the category of needing to fix some attitudes and the way the team approaches adversity.
“In the second half, it was a totally different team,” Kriesky said. “It was disappointing in the penalties that we got and disappointing because in the actions of our team we have to be able to handle adversity and when things don’t go our way - just line up and play football. We let our emotions get away, and that’s very disappointing for me to see how we responded.”
Centennial scored its first touchdown late in the first quarter and then Lee found the end zone on an 8-yard run with 9:04 left in the second quarter that was part of 21 points in less than 10 minutes by the Cougars.
Alex Pierz caught a nice floater up the middle from Jones for a 21-0 advantage and then Jones hooked up with Kani Johnson with just five seconds left in the first half for a 28-0 halftime advantage.
This was a huge coming out party for Johnson on this night with an interception of the first pass of the game by Bobcat quarterback Ryder Hagan and also 53 yards receiving and one score offensively.
“He did a great job for us,” Kriesky said. “He has to keep growing and keep doing the things we ask him to do.”
But, about that halftime speech…
Overton coach Arcentae Broome got an inspired second half performer from his Bobcats as they pulled within 14 in the third quarter and within 10 by the end of the night.
“I just told them, at the end of the day you have to find out what you really want,” Broome said. “Last year that beat us up - 40-0. Is that what you want? If not, come back out and play tough. That’s it.”
That is exactly what Overton did and they enlisted a platoon backfield of Jevon Edmondson, Malik Campbell, and Javion Howard to roll up 170 yards combined including a 55-yard jaunt by Campbell and a really long sprint down the left sideline with less than 30 seconds left by Edmondson.
Overton quarterback Ryder Hagan passed for 174 yards and one touchdown on 9-of-20 passing.
“We need more intensity and start out fast,” Broome said. “I told them before the game, when you start a car up and you hop out, it idles. Keep the car running, don’t turn it off.”
Next up for Centennial will be a home date with Lincoln County, while Overton will face Stratford.
