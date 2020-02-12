Two of college baseball’s top relief pitchers reside in Nashville.
Belmont’s Kyle Brennan and Vanderbilt’s Tyler Brown were named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Stopper of the Year Award preseason watch list on Monday.
Brown was a finalist for the award last season. He had 17 saves and 65 strikeouts with a 2.19 ERA in 49.1 innings, while holding opposing batters to a .193 batting average. He also played a key part in the Commodores winning their second College World Series championship.
Brown was named first team preseason All-American by D1Baseball and Perfect Game, a second team preseason All-American by Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball Magazine, and a preseason first team all-SEC selection.
Brennan was one of three players from the Ohio Valley Conference to be named to the list. The Franklin native had nine saves with 59 strikeouts and a 3.44 ERA in 55 innings last season. He is currently 10th all-time on Belmont’s career saves list and was the projected OVC Pitcher of the Year by Collegiate Baseball Magazine last week.
Tennessee’s Redmond Walsh was also named to the watch list. The redshirt junior recorded nine saves last season with 48 strikeouts and a 1.38 ERA in 45.2 innings. He was also named a 2020 NCBWA Preseason second team All-American.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.