Tony Kemp has been traded twice during the past year, but he’s landed in a good place.
The former Centennial and Vanderbilt star is with Oakland now and the Athletics boasted the second-best record in the major leagues at 17-8 through Wednesday.
Only the Los Angeles Dodgers were better.
“I think that for myself being on three teams so far, being 28 years old, is good,” Kemp said. “The more teams you’re with, the more people know about you. I’ve been blessed to be on some really good teams, all playoff teams that I’ve been on.
“Teams that have been to the World Series, teams who have been to the ALCS. So I think it’s a good sign that I’ve been able to be a part of these good teams and hopefully this year we can continue to do stuff like this right into the playoffs.”
Kemp began his major-league career with Houston in 2016 before being traded to the Chicago Cubs in July of 2019. Then the Cubs dealt him to Oakland in January.
The A’s are first in the American League West Division, 2-1/2 games ahead of the Astros.
“Honestly, I think that our team doesn’t even look at the standings or look at records or anything,” Kemp said. “I think that the most important thing that our team does is treat every day like it’s new and we’re just trying to get one win each day.”
Kemp said the A’s pitching has been lights out all year and the offense has shined recently.
“We just swept the Giants and that was a big series for us because it included two comeback wins and then we put the offense on display,” Kemp said. “I think that this team is very resilient and they know how to win and there’s no give up in the team.”
Kemp is platooning at second base with Chad Pinder.
“Tony’s playing very well, too, so we’re comfortable with both of those guys,” A’s manager Bob Melvin told reporters after a win over Houston last week.
Major leaguers are playing in front of no fans this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Yeah, it’s one of those things to where you kind of just have to get yourself in a certain mental state of how you’re going to get yourself going because I’ve always been a guy who feeds off the energy of the crowd,” Kemp said.
“I’m trying to pretend like I’m playing in Low-A or in rookie ball where there’s no fans and how I got myself going. I put myself in a mental state to where there are people in the stands in my head.”
Three MLB teams have canceled games because players tested positive for COVID-19, but Kemp said he feels safe.
“I think the things that the A’s have done really good as a medical staff are the protocols set forth by the MLB,” Kemp said. “You know, to wear masks. We travel in separate buses and it’s been a definitely different season not being able to hang out with your teammates outside of the field.”
Kemp said the A’s normally use one or two buses, but now they ride in up to four on the road to help with social distancing.
He’s hitting .266 in his first 46 at-bats with his new team.
“I’ve made some small adjustments at the plate and honestly I’m just trying to put together a professional at-bat every time I step into that box,” Kemp said. “I’m feeling locked in and honestly I’m just a small part of this team. I’m really just trying to pass the baton to the next guy because I know if I get on base someone is going to be able to hit me in.”
Kemp started a +1 Effect campaign after George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis in May. A white police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes after the 46-year-old Black man’s arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill.
Kemp was talking to some of his uncles, nephews, cousins and brother, and one of his uncles was hoping people would start having one-on-one conversations about racism.
His uncle wished that the conversations would have a domino effect or a +1 effect to spark change and stop racism.
In June, some time after Floyd's death, Kemp shared an experience on social media he had with police in Franklin while he was in high school. The post led to him engaging with others on various platforms about issues of race and police brutality.
He even corresponded with a Republican senator in Oklahoma, James Lankford, about adding the Tulsa race massacre of 1921 to school history curriculum.
Kemp is selling +1 Effect t-shirts to create awareness about race issues.
“I would love to have conversations with people on social media of what it means to have difficult conversations about race,” Kemp said.
“It’s blown up and we’ve sold over 1,200 shirts. People have been telling me about their conversations they’ve been having about race and people educating themselves further what they didn’t know about race. It’s been pretty therapeutic being able to let people know what it’s like to have this skin color in America and people have been very responsive.”
Kemp hopes his campaign can add to a small change in the world.
The 2013 Southeastern Conference Player of the Year at Vanderbilt wore Sammy Sosa’s uniform number 21 with the Cubs last season.
“It was a dream come true to be able to run out on that field, playing the Cardinals on a Saturday day game at 1 p.m.,” Kemp said of Wrigley Field. “Growing up a Cardinals fan and playing on the other side was definitely a pretty cool experience. You know the fans are always going to be on your side and I had a great time with my time in Chicago.”
