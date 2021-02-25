The 11th annual Battle of the Minds Sarah Bayrd American History Bowl took place on Thursday night, pitting students from six Williamson County Schools against each other in a Jeopardy-style game of facts and fast buzzer fingers.
Centennial High School wound up dethroning last year’s champ Nolensville.
CHS not only took home the coveted History Bowl trophy but also won $800 for their school’s social studies department after scoring 7,799 points.
Ravenwood High School came in second with 6,399 points and NHS came in third with 4,200 points. Other participating schools included Summit, Brentwood and Franklin High, with two dozen participating students.
The event was emceed by Brentwood Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert while it was hosted by Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist Charles "Chuck" Sherrill.
As with everything else in the age of COVID-19, the event has a major virtual component, with the completion live-streamed, and parents and other community members watching from home.
Students and team coaches filled the city’s Commission meeting room which was expanded with a retracted wall to allow for social distancing.
Masks were also mandatory, and competing students were separated by plexiglass dividers, with microphones and buzzers disinfected between each round.
The competition was broken down into five rounds with the “Final Jeopardy” round closing the competition with the topic of “elections.”
“We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for this team,” CHS coach Daniel Cutsinger said. “They’ve worked hard all year, we’ve been doing [preparing for] this since August, so we’re just stunned by the victory, and there were a lot of amazing people up there.”
The winning team was made up of all juniors, meaning that all four students plan to return to defend their title next year.
Brentwood Commissioner and Historic Commission member Anne Dunn said that it was important for both the city and the students to hold the annual event that draws excitement and enthusiasm to bring back at least some normalcy to the community.
“I think it was meaningful to them, and it certainly was to us,” Dunn said.
The event was sponsored by Andrews Transportation Group, The Kaplan Family, Rhea Little’s Tire and Auto Service, Richland Real Estate Services, Marla Richardson Parks Realty, Michael and Elaine Rohrig and Soy Bistro.
The entire event can be viewed below.
