The Williamson County representatives with the Buffalo Bills now sit at three.
Monday, the Bills signed former Centennial standout Tyrel Dodson and former Ravenwood star Jonathan Woodard to reserve/future contracts.
The two join former Brentwood Academy player Dawson Knox on the Bills roster.
Knox, a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, finished his season with 388 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 28 receptions.
Dodson signed a UDFA contract with the Bills after the draft concluded and spent six games on the suspension list this fall for violating the league's personal conduct policy, per NFL's Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport says Dodson accepted a plea deal of misdemeanor disorderly conduct stemming from what PFT calls a May domestic violence arrest. He was not formally charged with domestic violence per Rapoport.
The Associated Press adds that the agreement was to "to defer a domestic violence charge of disorderly conduct-disruptive behavior-fighting."
"Dodson has agreed to enter a diversion program and must also meet other conditions to have the charge cleared from his record. He is scheduled to have a restitution hearing in November and has a sentencing hearing set for Sept. 14, 2020," reads a report published by the AP from September 2019 — at the time of the plea.
The incident was an alleged altercation with his girlfriend in Arizona in May 2019.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane said they found no credible evidence of Dodson committing domestic violence in their internal investigation.
The team waived Dodson this past November after that suspension was up and signed him to the practice squad.
He played college football at Texas A&M after his career at Centennial, highlighted by a 2015 Mr. Football win in 5A.
Woodard had been with the Miami Dolphins since 2017, his most action coming in 2018 where he had a sack and 10 tackles.
He is a former 2016 seventh-round pick out of Central Arkansas. He played for Ravenwood before heading up to the NFL.
The Home Page discussed Woodard's career with him in fall 2018.
Centennial also had another player sign a reserve/future contract.
Former Missouri wideout Emanuel Hall signed a reserve/future deal with Washington.
He was an UDFA with the Chicago Bears after the draft before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad through mid-September.
He signed with Washington's practice squad in mid-December.
Former Christ Presbyterian Academy lineman and Hall's Missouri teammate Paul Adams is with Washington after his first year in the league.
