Centennial High School has hired an Alabama coach with a stellar record as its next girls basketball coach.
Bruce Hamilton, a hoops legend in Decatur, Al. with a 414-229 overall coaching record, will be coming up to Tennessee to join CHS' girls basketball program.
“We are excited to bring someone of Coach Hamilton’s caliber to our girls basketball program," CHS athletic director Matt Kriesky said. "He has a great vision for getting this program going in the right direction.”
Hamilton is coming off a 16-year run with Austin High School, where he posted a 340-156 record and had 11 20-plus winning seasons and two 19-win seasons.
With seven area championship, eight regional appearances, one state final four appearance and tournament wins, the three-time Decatur Daily coach of the year will bring a proven resume to Centennial. It's one boasting 29 athletes coached that have played at with D-1, D-II, NAIA, junior college and Southeastern Conference programs.
Before his impressive run at Austin, he was the boys coach at Bradshaw High School in Florence, Al., going 74-73 from 1999-2004.
Centennial saw girls coach Brad Simmons depart from the role in February.
His first year, Simmons scored a nine-win season with the team but only saw five wins in 2018 and two a piece in the last two seasons.
They'll return juniors Sheraton Foster, Tyra Petway and Maiya Boyer in the fall.
