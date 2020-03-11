Donald Webb will be retiring from his post as Williamson Medical Center Chief Executive Officer at the close of 2020.
“It has been an honor and privilege to have been part of an organization that has given so much to so many,” Webb said. “I am proud of what we have accomplished and our unwavering dedication of keeping Williamson Medical Center at the forefront of health care and providing our communities the best possible care.”
Webb joined Williamson Medical Center in 1985 as controller. He served as chief financial officer for 16 years prior to his appointment as CEO in 2012. A release from WMC says his extensive background in health care management, coupled with his strategic leadership and vision, has guided Williamson Medical Center through a new era of health care, expanding services and advancing technologies. He led the opening of the first dedicated children’s pediatric emergency room and inpatient unit and comprehensive state-of-the-art orthopaedics facility in Williamson County. The announcement has been made to the health system board and staff.
“Donald Webb has played an integral role in growing Williamson Medical Center to the regional health care leader it is today,” said Bo Butler, Williamson Medical Center Board of Trustees Chairman. “We are grateful for his leadership and service.”
The board will form a search committee to identify a new CEO.
