The Chabad of Nashville will host the last living Nuremberg trial prosecutor Benjamin B. Ferencz next week for a discussion about his experiences in living through and prosecuting some of the most infamous crimes of World War II.
The event will take place on Tuesday, April 26 at 7 p.m. at Congregation Micah in Brentwood, with in-person tickets priced at $25 and virtual tickets for $15.
Student tickets are available for $10, with all proceeds to benefit Chabad of Nashville.
The event will include a 45-minute live screening with Ferencz (who will appear virtually,) as he shares his story and experiences during the Nuremberg Trials, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Attendees will also have a chance to speak in person with Holocaust survivors in attendance.
“Ferencz reminds us that we all have a responsibility to take a stand against injustice today,” Chabad of Nashville Rabbi Yitzchok Tiechtel said in the news release. “His story is powerful and moving, and I’m confident that every attendee, whether virtual or in-person, will be inspired by his message to live more purposefully and intentionally.”
According to a news release, Ferencz was born in Transylvania in 1920 before immigrating to the United States at 10 months old.
He graduated from Harvard Law School in 1943 before serving in WWII, serving in most of the major European campaigns, later serving in the Army's then-newly formed War Crimes Branch where he was recruited to serve as a prosecutor of the Nuremberg war crimes trials.
Ferencz's work resulted in the prosecution of twenty-two defendants for the murder of more than one million people in what has become known as “the biggest murder trial in history.”
“The Nuremberg trials showed me that creating a peaceful world takes time and resilience. If we fail to stand for justice and work to establish peace, it will be far too easy to repeat the mistakes of the past,” 102-year-old Ferencz said in the release. “While peace does not come easy, it is always worth fighting for.”
More information about the event including purchasing tickets can be found here.
